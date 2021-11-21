Kanpur Test match tickets IND vs NZ: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Green Park?

Kanpur Test match tickets online booking: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs NZ 1st Test.

The first Test match of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India will commence from November 25 in Kanpur. Having played their last Test in India half-a-decade ago, New Zealand would want to make amends of their loss in the ongoing T20I series.

While the third T20I is scheduled to be played in Kolkata tonight, the hosts winning the first two in Jaipur and Ranchi means that they have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand, who have won their last three Test matches against India (all overseas), will be bolstered by the services of captain Kane Williamson and veteran batter Ross Taylor in the Test series as they chase their first-ever Test series victory in India.

Kanpur Test match tickets

The tickets for the first Test between India and New Zealand can be bought from Book My Show. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets. All you have to do is enter the city (venue of the match) and click on the Sports section.

Upon clicking on the icon which shows India vs New Zealand first Test, you will be redirected to the match page. Click on “Book” towards the right of your computer screens and select your seat(s) according to your requirement. The next few steps will ask you to complete the online transaction in a simple manner.

Let’s watch this epic battle from the stadium. All Govt. COVID rules must be followed. Book your tickets now only BookMyShow! Link- https://t.co/wFB4TToVjF#UnstoppableUP #UPCA #Poweredbyfunngage pic.twitter.com/MN3WDgAiJs — UPCA (@UPCACricket) November 19, 2021

To easily reach the BookMyShow page for the tickets of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium, click below:

India vs New Zealand first Test (November 25-29) – Kanpur.