“Keegan Petersen CAN play”: AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen’s composure and skill against Indian bowling attack

AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen: The former South African captain eulogized about the rookie batter on social media.

During the second day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa scored 83/2 in 27 overs to move in the right direction after bundling out India for 223 in 77.3 overs yesterday.

Trailing by 123 runs at lunch today, the home team still has seven wickets in hand and should be able to gain a healthy first innings lead especially if they manage to avoid a batting collapse.

South Africa’s progress in the morning session of Day 2 was primarily because of batter Keegan Petersen scoring 40* (86) with the help of seven fours. Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the first over itself on Wednesday, Petersen found himself batting against an in-form Indian bowling attack which relentlessly bowled a barrage of potentially wicket-taking deliveries.

Oozing with confidence after scoring a maiden Test half-century in the second Test in Johannesburg, it showed in Petersen’s batting at Newlands in the morning session.

Despite edging a few deliveries which didn’t carry to slips, a purposive Petersen made it a point to put away the boundary balls. Petersen, who have the impression of being unperturbed about getting beaten time and again, is closing in on another Test half-century.

AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen’s composure and skill

Having made his Test debut against West Indies last year only, Petersen has caught the attention of many experts including former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. The 37-year old took to social media platform Twitter to eulogize about Petersen’s “composure and skills” especially against this Indian bowling attack.

The long and the short is Keegan Petersen CAN play! I’m very excited with the composure, skill and technique I’ve seen against one of the best attacks in the world. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 12, 2022

In addition to getting de Villiers excited, it would be something for Petersen to score consecutive half-centuries against India. For someone of his potential, it is only right to justify it with crucial runs for his team at the highest level.