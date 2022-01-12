Cricket

“Keegan Petersen CAN play”: AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen’s composure and skill against Indian bowling attack

"Keegan Petersen CAN play": AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen's composure and skill against Indian bowling attack
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Call that one in Matt LaFluer and that s*** ain’t flying.": Aaron Rodgers roasts Joe Judge and his embarrassing QB sneak call on 3rd down.
Next Article
“Lonzo Ball is the definition of high-efficiency basketball!”: NBA Twitter applauds the 24-year-old guard for recording the highest +/- by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2012
Cricket Latest News
"Keegan Petersen CAN play": AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen's composure and skill against Indian bowling attack
“Keegan Petersen CAN play”: AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen’s composure and skill against Indian bowling attack

AB de Villiers speaks highly of Keegan Petersen: The former South African captain eulogized about…