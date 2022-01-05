“Keep your mouth shut”: Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen argue in SA vs IND Johannesburg Test

Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen: The Indian wicket-keeper batter was involved in a verbal battle with the South African batter.

During the third day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen were involved in a verbal battle.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 37th over, Pant was expected to spend time in the middle with Hanuma Vihari especially after senior batters Ajinkya Rahane (58) and Cheteshwar Pujara (53) were dismissed in quick succession after a 111-run partnership for the third wicket.

To every one’s surprise, Pant aimed to take to the attack against South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada after his brief argument with van der Dussen. “Keep your mouth shut,” Pant was heard telling the short-leg fielder on stump mic.

A primary reason why van der Dussen had started an aggressive conversation with Pant was the manner of his dismissal on Day 2. Readers must note that van der Dussen was caught behind in the first innings when Pant had grabbed a catch off Shardul Thakur.

Once numerous replays were shown on broadcast, a section of fans and experts believed that it was a bump ball which Pant had claimed to grab safely.

While Pant was hardly to be blamed for the same, South Africa captain Dean Elgar had visited the umpires’ room during the lunch break on Tuesday to discuss the dismissal. Despite the umpires ruling the decision in the visitors’ favour, there was still a lot of disagreements regarding the dismissal.

"Rishabh Pant" : Keep your mouth shut.

Rishabh Pant wicket today

You live by the sword, die by the sword. Well, that’s the way Pant plays his cricket. We all were enthralled when he reverse swept Anderson, didn’t we? That shot against Rabada was unnecessary, but that’s Pant’s strength. With fearlessness he’s scripted wins like Gabba #SAvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 5, 2022

Pant, who was the third Indian batter to be dismissed in the morning session today, walked back to the pavilion after scoring 0 (3). Having faced just a couple of deliveries, Pant was seen dancing down the track to his former Delhi Capitals teammate Kagiso Rabada only to convert his slow into an outside edge.