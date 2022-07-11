Kennington Oval weather today: Kennington Oval London weather forecast for 1st IND vs ENG ODI

Kennington Oval weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first ENG vs IND ODI.

The first ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 is all in readiness of being played at The Oval tomorrow. First of the three ODIs, it will be played after only a one-day break between both the white-ball series.

Bolstered by the return of A-list multi-format players namely Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England should be backing themselves to extend their ODI form even against India. Although India have a better head-to-head record against England in ODIs, England have done well both at home and at this venue.

Coming on the back of a 2-1 series victory in the T20Is, even India should be brimming with confidence in spite of former captain Virat Kohli suffering a groin strain. Readers must note that nothing official about Kohli’s availability for this match has been said for now.

Kennington Oval weather forecast

While weather gods have a tendency of disrupting live play during the summer season in England, all the stakeholders can be rest assured about weather not playing a spoilsport in the first ODI tomorrow.

With a heat warning in London on Tuesday, a hot day awaits players at The Oval. It is quite a relief that the match is a day-night fixture unlike the recently concluded second and third T20Is.

While a difference in temperature of around 10-degree is expected from Nottingham, AccuWeather predicts a 0% rain probability throughout the day.

The Oval London hourly weather

01:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

04:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 25 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).