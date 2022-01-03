KL Rahul bat sponsor: Why does KL Rahul’s bat not have a sponsor sticker?

KL Rahul bat sponsor: The stand-in Indian captain is batting without any sponsor’s sticker on his bat at The Wanderers.

India cricketer Lokesh Rahul’s Test career continues to achieve new milestones after he has been asked to lead the team in the ongoing second Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Rahul, who wasn’t even part of India’s Playing XI until a four-match Test series in England last year, hasn’t just cemented his spot in the XI but also progressed to lead the Test team.

Injured white-ball captain Rohit Sharma was originally named Test captain Virat Kohli’s deputy for this Test series. However, Sharma missing this series resulted in Rahul getting appointed as Kohli’s deputy.

With Kohli sitting out of this match due to an upper back spasm, the team management had no option than to hand the leadership role to Rahul. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been named Rahul’s stand-in deputy for the ODI series in South Africa, is playing the same role today.

Cricket like life needs a bit of luck. @ShubmanGill injured ahead of English series, @Mayank23Agrawal unfit, @klrahul11 gets a chance,gets runs,a ton at Lords. 5 months later is captaining India!A young man with a cool head who will serve Indian cricket well for years! #INDvsSA — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 3, 2022

Rahul, who had played a Test match after two years in Nottingham, has since been India’s highest Test run-scorer scoring 470 runs in six matches at an average of 47 including two centuries and a half-century.

In what is an uncommon sight with respect to an Indian Test captain, Rahul is batting without any sticker on his bat at The Wanderers today. Rahul, who had signed a sponsorship deal with Meerut-based illustrious manufacturer SG (Sanspareils Greenlands), isn’t using their bat in this innings.

Having said that, Rahul’s batting gloves still have an ‘SG’ symbol on them. In the absence of any official update, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that Rahul’s bat deal with SG must have ended. Hence, he is playing without a sponsor sticker in Johannesburg.

Rahul, who is India’s white-ball vice-captain in addition to being a vital cog in the wheel of their Test team, is almost certain of signing a new opulent deal with a bat sponsor. Also likely to continue in his role as the captain of an Indian Premier League franchise, expect Rahul’s sponsorship deal to be one of the biggest in the current Indian team.