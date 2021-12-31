KL Rahul captain: IND vs SA ODI squad 2022 announced; Rohit Sharma injured, Hardik Pandya dropped

IND vs SA ODI squad 2022: India have made numerous changes to their ODI squad for the upcoming series in South Africa.

India have named a strong 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. From the squad which had last played ODI cricket in Sri Lanka earlier this year, the selection committee has made as many as 13 changes.

The biggest development is around recently-elected white-ball captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the series due to an injury. Batter Lokesh Rahul, who is the incumbent vice-captain in the ongoing Test series in South Africa, has been named as the captain of the ODI squad for the first time. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be playing the role of Rahul’s deputy in the squad.

Congratulations @klrahul11 on being elected as team India’s ODI captain for the series against #SouthAfrica. All the very best for your new role👍🏻 #TeamIndia @BCCI — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 31, 2021

Batters Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are the only seven players who’ve been retained from the previous squad.

Batters Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, spinners Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowlers Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya have all been dropped from the ODI squad.

IND vs SA ODI squad 2022

In addition to Rahul and Bumrah, former captain Virat Kohli, batter Shreyas Iyer, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Washington Sundar, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowlers Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have all made their respective comebacks into the ODI squad.

While Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Thakur and Krishna had last played an ODI during the home series against England earlier this year, Sundar (last ODI in 2017), Ashwin (last ODI in 2017) and Siraj (last ODI in 2019) have been called-up after a long time.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who rose to fame in Indian Premier League 2021 and has since represented India in three T20Is, has received a maiden ODI call-up.

One day team for South Africa – KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.