KL Rahul full name: KL Rahul shares interesting anecdote around his parents naming him Rahul

KL Rahul full name: The star Indian cricketer talked about how his mother and father have different stories of naming him.

It was only a couple of years ago that India batter Lokesh Rahul was made aware of a lie which his mother had told him with respect to naming him Rahul.

Other than being a professor by profession, Rahul’s mother Rajeshwari is an ardent fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. With Khan having portrayed many characters named Rahul in Hindi movies, Rahul was told this to be a reason behind his name.

“So, I’ve just come to realize a couple of years ago that my mum lied to me for the first 26-27 years of my life about how she’s named me. Her side of the story was, she was a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and his characters in the 90s were [named] Rahul, right?,” Rahul told Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.

Having said that, a movie buff friend of Rahul acted as fact checker for him to debunk misinformation about the same. “Bro, Shah Rukh’s first character as Rahul [in Yash Chopra’s ‘Darr’] was in 1994 [December 1993]. You’re born in 1992. So, it doesn’t make any sense,” Rahul’s friend told him.

KL Rahul full name

Having googled the same, Rahul realized the falseness of his mother’s story only to become more inclined towards his father’s story which revolved around former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Also a professor, Rahul’s father KN Lokesh was a fan of Gavaskar back in the day. Used to listen and gather information about Gavaskar on radio back then, Rahul’s father named him Rahul after mistaking that Gavaskar had also named his son the same. While Gavaskar had named his son Rohan (former India batter), this story resonates more with Rahul.

For the unversed, Rahul’s full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul. While Kannur is his surname, Lokesh is his father’s name. Hence, KL Rahul.