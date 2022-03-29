“I have a nice cute relationship with AB”: KL Rahul reveals fanboy moment with AB de Villiers during RCB stint

KL Rahul has called himself a fanboy of AB de Villiers in the latest episode of Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapoor.

Indian batter KL Rahul used to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2013 and 2016. He then shared the team with the legendary AB de Villiers. In the 2016 season, RCB had a top-5 of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers, Shane Watson and KL Rahul.

AB de Villiers is an all-time great of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite, not winning a single trophy, he has been an extraordinary part of the franchise. de Villiers has scored 4491 runs for the RCB in 156 games. AB de Villiers will not play in IPL 2022 as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

KL Rahul talks about his relationship with Ab de Villiers

On the show “Breakfast with Champions”, KL Rahul revealed that AB de Villiers was his favourite player, and he is still one of his favourites. Rahul said that when he traveled to England and South Africa, he used to watch AB de Villiers’ innings in those conditions to know about his gameplay.

“AB was my favourite player and he still is one of my favourite players. I always go back and I’m watching videos of AB,” Rahul said.

We gotta start with everyone’s favourite @klrahul11 🙌🏼❤️

Season 7, Ep 1 … streaming now. #BreeakfastWithChampions pic.twitter.com/niaabfUh5k — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 29, 2022

KL Rahul revealed that he had a nice and cute relationship with AB de Villiers during his stint with the RCB. He insists that he wanted to talk about a lot of things with ABD, but nothing used to come out of him. He also called himself an AB de Villiers fanboy.

“I have a very nice cute relationship with AB,” Rahul said.

“Where I’m still like very, I don’t have words, like nothing comes out. I’m just like, I’m like an idiot trying to make a conversation with him. After the games in IPL, cause there is so much I wanna ask him But I don’t know.”

“It’s a proper fanboy moment with him.”

KL Rahul is currently the captain of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants signed Rahul for a reported price of INR 17 crores.