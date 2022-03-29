KL Rahul RBI job: KL Rahul educational qualification top priority for mother

KL Rahul RBI job details: The ace Indian cricketer also works for the central government as an Assistant Manager.

From leading India across formats to being the most expensive player in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the year 2022 has so far been a fantastic one for ace Indian cricketer Lokesh Rahul.

Identified as part of a leadership group alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, Rahul could be next in line to grab the opportunity of leading India again whenever needed in the future.

Having said that, all of this doesn’t really impress his mother. Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his talk show Breakfast With Champions, Rahul disclosed how his mother is hell-bent on him to complete his educational degree. Rahul, who admitted to receiving taunts from his mother for not having a degree, was even advised to take exams during the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul reveals fanboy moment with AB de Villiers during RCB stint

“My mother still gives me shit for not having a degree. Even during lockdown she said ‘Why don’t you finish your 30 papers? Why don’t you sit and write and get a degree?’,” Rahul told Kapur in a YouTube show which released this morning.

Rahul, who had opted for commerce in school, is reported to have enrolled himself for a B.Com degree back in the day.

KL Rahul RBI job

Rahul, who works as an assistant manager in the Reserve Bank of India, further shared how his parents’ happiest day was when he got a “stable” central government job in 2018. In what is a common mentality among Indian parents, not even the prospect of their son playing for India can match the craze of a government job.

“The happiest they’ve been is when I got an RBI job. Got a central government job. So they were the happiest. I had played four years for India already but that didn’t make them happy. This was like, now you’ll be stable. I’ll just get a good salary. They look after the sports people really well,” Rahul added.

It is the same reason why Rahul and other Indian players namely Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shahbaz Nadeem and Deepak Hooda feature in advertisements for the RBI. Not all but many domestic cricketers also work for state or central government institutions during their off-season.

This one felt like a win because of the way we fought. Proud 💙🙏🏽@LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/mNXuy6sLfo — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 29, 2022

Rahul, who has led India in a Test and three ODIs till date, is currently leading Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2022.