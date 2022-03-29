KL Rahul suspension: What really happened when KL Rahul was suspended from Indian cricket team?

KL Rahul suspension: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were banned by the BCCI after their controversy in the Koffee with Karan show.

Indian batter KL Rahul gave an interview to Gaurav Kapoor in his show “Breakfast with Champions”. Rahul there talked about a lot of topics and his suspension from cricket was one of them. Rahul and Hardik Pandya were suspended in early 2021 after the comments made on the “Koffee with Karan” show.

KL Rahul said that it was a wake-up call for him to go in the right direction. Rahul insists that he was not a mischievous guy in school or college as well who keeps getting reprimanded.

“It’s like a wake-up call like go in the right direction,” KL Rahul said.

“I don’t know how to handle that whole time initially. But it is what it is, it made me stronger.”

KL Rahul suspension

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on “Koffee with Karan”, and some insulting comments were made during the show. After the show went on-air, both Rahul and Pandya were sent back home from Australia and, they were suspended for an indefinite period.

The ban was lifted after just a couple of weeks, and Hardik Pandya was included in the side for the very next New Zealand tour. KL Rahul, however, was not recalled directly and was forced to play domestic cricket with Karanataka.

After his return, KL Rahul made an incredible return to international cricket. He scored 572 runs from 13 ODI innings and 356 runs from nine matches in T20Is in 2019. When Shikhar Dhawan got injured, KL Rahul got his opportunity to open with Rohit Sharma in the World Cup.

“A lot of credit for my consistent performance goes to how differently I started thinking after 2019. With this suspension and with all that happened,” KL Rahul told India Today after his suspension.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 180 runs and 189 runs against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively as openers. Rahul is currently the vice-captain of India across all formats of the game. He is leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, and he is also the highest paid player of the tournament.