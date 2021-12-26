KL Rahul total centuries in all formats: Twitter reactions on KL Rahul hundred in Test at SuperSport Park

KL Rahul total centuries: The Indian vice-captain scored his 14th international century on Day 1 of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22.

During the first day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion, India vice-captain Lokesh Rahul has scored his seventh Test century.

In what is Rahul’s second Test century of this year, it is his sixth away from home, first against and in South Africa. Rahul, who has grabbed the opportunity of opening the batting in Test cricket with both hands, is bettering his reputation as a batter on the back of these overseas centuries.

Rahul, who played second-fiddle in a 117-run opening partnership alongside Mayank Agarwal (60), took the mantle upon himself after India lost Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) on successive deliveries.

It was in the 43rd over in the afternoon session when Rahul had scored a boundary off South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to complete his half-century. The 29-year old batter reached to the three-figure mark after hitting a boundary off spinner Keshav Maharaj in the 78th over.

Twitter reactions on KL Rahul hundred in Test at SuperSport Park

Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 😁 very well played 👏🏼 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Fjz2RRA4aA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 26, 2021

Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives … kl rahul is holding online batting class please watch… what a Fantastic knock👏👏👏 @klrahul11 #INDvsSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 26, 2021

As a colleague of mine would say: “Always a pleasure, never a chore” watching a K L Rahul century. #Secure — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 26, 2021

quite something to end a two year test hiatus with a hundred at lords and then on boxing day! #SAvsIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 26, 2021

KL Rahul total centuries in all formats

In addition to seven Test centuries, Rahul also has five ODI and two T20I centuries to his name. Rahul, who has 14 international centuries under his belt now, has surpassed former India batter Mohinder Amarnath (13) and equaled another former batter in Gundappa Viswanath (14).

Another international century will witness Rahul equaling the likes of MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri and Navjot Singh Sidhu, all of whom have scored 15 centuries across formats.