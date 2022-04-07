KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Mustafizur Rahman IPL records

KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals stats: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants has scored a couple of half-centuries in 10 innings vs Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the 15th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League in less than an hour from now. It will be the fifth match of this season to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

While Super Giants will be playing at this venue for the first time, Capitals have played a couple of matches in Navi Mumbai in the past. Set to play here after more than a decade, Capitals have won and lost a match here in the past.

KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list

Lucknow captain KL Rahul will once again be expected to contribute significantly. Rahul, who had made his IPL debut in 2013, has played against Delhi in each of IPL seasons he’s played in. This includes him playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (two separate stints), Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings.

In 10 IPL innings against DC, Rahul has scored 272 runs at an average and strike rate of 27.20 and 144.68 respectively including a couple of half-centuries.

Rahul’s career-best knock against DC had come in his last innings facing them when he had scored 61 (51) with the help of seven fours and two sixes at the Wankhede Stadium. In a total of 12 matches against Delhi, Rahul has grabbed 10 catches over the years.

Runs Balls 4s 6s Ground Year 61 51 7 2 Mumbai 2021 15 11 1 1 Dubai 2020 21 19 2 1 Dubai 2020 12 9 1 1 Delhi 2019 15 11 2 1 Mohali 2019

KL Rahul vs Mustafizur Rahman IPL records

Rahul, who will face Delhi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the powerplay, will be facing him for the eighth time in T20 career. In the 29 balls that Rahul has played against Rahman, he has scored 41 runs with the help of three fours and a six at a strike rate of 141.37.

Readers must note that these encounters also comprise of T20Is. As far as the IPL is concerned, Rahul has scored 25 (18) including one four and six each in three innings against Rahman. It is worth mentioning that Rahman has never dismissed Rahul in T20s.