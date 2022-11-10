KL Rahul vs England T20 stats: KL Rahul vs Chris Woakes head to head record in T20I

India vice-captain KL Rahul found some form in the last two matches of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s. Rahul, 30, scored half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament on the back of his 123 runs at an average and strike rate of 24.60 and 121.78 respectively.

Having said that, Rahul would still be expected to be among the runs especially in a World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide tonight. Although Rahul’s performance in his last 10 T20I innings is more than just satisfactory, one really hopes for him to contribute significantly in a big match.

KL Rahul vs England T20 stats

Rahul, who will be playing against England in the shortest format after almost 20 months, has scored 242 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 136.72 against them.

The right-handed batter also has a T20I century and half-century against this opposition under his belt. Having said that, since his T20I century against England, Rahul has scored just 40 runs across six innings against England at a shambolic average and strike rate of 6.66 and 81.63 respectively.

Set to play a T20I against England for the first time under Rohit Sharma, it will also be Rahul’s first T20I against them at a neutral venue and outside of bilateral series.

KL Rahul vs Chris Woakes head to head record in T20I

Rahul, who is almost certain to face England all-rounder Chris Woakes in the powerplay, will be facing him for the first time in T20s. Having played against each other in other formats, it is quite a surprise that the two players have never locked horns in T20s.

With all-rounder Ben Stokes taking the new ball for his team thrice in the Super 12 round, Rahul could be up against him as well. In their past three T20 encounters, Rahul has scored 13 (12) with the help of two fours. Stokes, in return, has dismissed Rahul twice in T20s.