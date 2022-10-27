KL Rahul last 10 innings T20 international: KL Rahul last 10 T20 innings score list

KL Rahul missed out on an opportunity to challenge the umpire’s decision.

KL Rahul last 10 innings: The Indian vice-captain couldn’t capture an opportunity to score against a comparatively weaker opposition.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup between India and Netherlands in Sydney, India vice-captain KL Rahul has flopped for the second consecutive time in the tournament.

Yet another cautious start by the Indian opening batters didn’t reap fruits as Rahul became the first batter to be dismissed after not being able to generate any momentum.

It all happened on the fourth delivery of the third over when Rahul missed a flick off Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren to being struck on the pads straightaway.

A call which could’ve gone either way went against Rahul on this particular occasion. Initially interested to challenge the umpire’s decision, Rahul walked up to captain Rohit Sharma to discuss about a review.

However, the skipper and his deputy opted to decide against taking a review. It is noteworthy that Rahul would’ve survived had he opted for a review because replays confirmed that the ball would’ve missed the stumps.

KL Rahul last 10 innings T20 innings score list

As a result, the 30-year old player returned to the pavilion after scoring 9 (12) with the help of one four. Rahul, who often faces severe criticism for his performance in the shortest format, is due to face the same after a single-digit score in this match.

Talking particularly about his last 10 T20 innings (all for India), Rahul has scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and an economy rate of 130.41 including four half-centuries.

In all honesty, number of runs and half-centuries scored by Rahul in this period aren’t poor per se. It’s just that his repeated failures in big matches is what is dejecting for the Indian fans.