Kohli duck: Full list of Virat Kohli ducks in ODI

Virat Kohli ducks in ODI: The former Indian captain was dismissed without scoring in an ODI after more than two years.

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been out without scoring in an ODI for the first time in the last two years. Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the second India vs West Indies ODI in Visakhapatnam in 2019, walked back to the pavilion without scoring in the ongoing second South Africa vs India ODI in Paarl.

Playing his 247th ODI innings, Kohli registered his 14th duck at the Boland Park on Friday. In addition to his 14 ODI ducks, Kohli also has as many ducks in Test cricket. In 87 T20I innings, Kohli has been out for a duck on just three occasions.

Coming on the back of a fluent 63rd half-century in the first ODI at the same venue, all Kohli could last today was five deliveries. It was in his attempt to drive South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj that Kohli ended up presenting a straightforward catch to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma at cover.

It’s not the duck that’s troubling. Greatest of batsmen have faced it. Virat is no exception. He got a brilliant fifty in the last game anyway. It’s the lack of anger on his face, he not cussing himself for playing that shot, not emoting the way he does — that’s troubling. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 21, 2022

With Kohli’s bottom hand coming off the handle, it resulted in the right-hand batter playing a casual aerial shot. India, who had lost opening batter Shikhar Dhawan (29) in the previous over, were in trouble after losing their two best batters in successive overs.

