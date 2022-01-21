Cricket

Kohli out video: Virat Kohli departs for duck after poor shot off Keshav Maharaj in 2nd Paarl ODI

Kohli out video: Virat Kohli departs for duck after poor shot off Keshav Maharaj in 2nd Paarl ODI
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
BBL 11 finals format: Schedule and fixtures of Big Bash League 2021-22 knockout round
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Kohli out video: Virat Kohli departs for duck after poor shot off Keshav Maharaj in 2nd Paarl ODI
Kohli out video: Virat Kohli departs for duck after poor shot off Keshav Maharaj in 2nd Paarl ODI

Virat Kohli out video: The former Indian captain became the second batter to get out…