Kohli out video: Virat Kohli departs for duck after poor shot off Keshav Maharaj in 2nd Paarl ODI

During the second ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Paarl, former India captain Virat Kohli (0) played a poor shot to get out without scoring a run.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 12th over, Kohli walked back to the pavilion in the following over after playing a nothing shot off South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj. Wanting to drive through the cover region, Kohli played a casual aerial drive to give a simple catch to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

With Kohli’s bottom hand coming off the handle, there was no way he could’ve kept the ball down. Kohli, who had scored his 63rd half-century in the first ODI at the same venue, seemed dejected while walking back to the pavilion.

India stand-in captain Lokesh Rahul’s decision of batting first after winning the toss was followed by him and Shikhar Dhawan (29) scoring 57 runs in the first powerplay. However, India losing two crucial wickets in quick succession has put them in a spot of bother at the Boland Park.

With wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant joining Rahul in the middle, India would want both the players to stage a massive partnership from hereon.

How many times Virat Kohli got out in 0?

It is worth mentioning that this is Kohli’s 14th duck in his 247th ODI innings. This is also Kohli second ODI duck against South Africa and in South Africa. Kohli’s last ODI duck had come against West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2019. Kohli, who also has 14 ducks in Tests, has got out without scoring thrice in T20Is.

Lmaoooo the kohli we know would never get out in such fashion. Softest of dismissal this. He has lost it. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/UtQ708yyHY — anish mainali (@AnishMainali17) January 21, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

For a minute the mind just went blank. This is so unlike Virat. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 21, 2022

Kohli’s form still enveloped by gloom. Loose cover drive ends as simple catch to Bavuma, gets him a blob against his name and puts India in the doldrums after a sparkling start. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 21, 2022

Uh Oh… what a poor shot! #SAvIND — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 21, 2022

