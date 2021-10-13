“Kolkata almost outdoing Punjab”: Virender Sehwag taunts KKR after they almost make a mess of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 vs Delhi Capitals

Virender Sehwag taunts KKR: The former Indian batter saw the funny side of what was a nerve-wrenching chase in Sharjah.

During the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 3 wickets but not without affecting bountiful heartbeats across the world.

Chasing a 136-run target, a 96-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (46) and Venkatesh Iyer (55) handed Knight Riders with a mammoth advantage.

Needing 13 runs to win in four overs, Kolkata were expected to seal the chase with at least a couple of overs to spare. Having said that, what happened was them needing six runs off two balls with just three wickets in hand.

It was eventually batter Rahul Tripathi (12*) who had a short delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin down the ground to seal the chase with a shot which will be remembered by their fans for ages.

KKR, who lost six wickets for just seven runs, had almost put on display the most disappointing phase of batting in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Capitals, who were the table-toppers in the league stage, have registered their third successful season in a row but continue to be devoid of a title. Tonight’s match also means that IPL won’t get a new champions as both Knight Riders (2) and Chennai Super Kings (3) have won the IPL on multiple occasions in the past.

Virender Sehwag taunts KKR after they almost make a mess of IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 vs DC

That was the most incredible 4 over turnaround. Kolkata almost outdoing Punjab, but Tripathi saving it. Great game. #DCvsKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2021

That was intense…brilliant win @KKRiders 1 more to go!! #KorboLorboJeetbo — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) October 13, 2021

I don’t like cricket ! I love it 😍!! What a game !!! #DCvsKKR congratulations @kkr for making it to the finals I feel for @RishabhPant17 and his boys . But that’s sport people ! there can be only one winner !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 13, 2021

“This IPL eliminator was not a thriller.” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 13, 2021

Told ya … Morgan leads his team into another final … #KKR #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 13, 2021

Somebody find me a tweet!!!!! I#KKRvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 13, 2021

What a game! Rahul Tripathi naam to sunte rahoge #kkr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 13, 2021

