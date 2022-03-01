KSCA cricket tickets IND vs SL 2nd Test: How to book India vs Sri Lanka Test Bangalore tickets?

KSCA cricket tickets day-night Test: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs SL 2nd Test.

The tickets for the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru have been put on sale for general public. It is worth mentioning that KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) have put on display proactive measures with respect to hosting a Test match after almost four years.

From ensuring a 50% capacity crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic to initiating ticket sales almost a couple of weeks before the match date, KSCA are leaving no stone unturned to host their first-ever day-night Test match. In what will be the third pink-ball Test match in India, it will be the fourth featuring both India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Bangalore tickets online price

It is noteworthy that only Grand Terrace tickets (INR 1,250 per ticket) are available for general public for now. The Hospitality tickets comprising of tickets for P Corporate (INR 1,500 per ticket), Pavilion Terrace (INR 2,000 per ticket) and P2 Stand (INR 2,500 per ticket) will also be available online but at a later date. Readers must note that the Hospitality tickets come with complimentary food coupons.

Fans, who book online tickets, will have to visit the stadium box-office once to redeem their online tickets. This process will begin from March 8 (10:30 AM onwards).

Tickets for all other stands (lower price category) will be made available at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium box-office from March 6 onwards. These tickets will cost a fan INR 750 (E-Executive and N Stand), INR 500 (D-Corporate, A Stand, B Lower and B Upper) and INR 100 (G Upper / G Lower 1 and G Lower 2).

The tickets for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka can be bought from Paytm Insider. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets.

All you have to do is enter the location (venue of the match) and click on the icon showing Paytm Test Series: India vs Sri Lanka D/N 2nd Test match. You are most likely to find this icon on the homepage itself.

Subsequently, click on “Buy Now” towards the right of your computer screens. The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Paytm Insider page for the tickets of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, click below:

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test (March 12-16) – Bengaluru.

India takes on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test Match in Bengaluru on 12 March. It’s upon us to show up at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to shout at the top of our lungs and show our support. Book your tickets here now: https://t.co/KKxcmsPeTg #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Pt1ukrb8KS — Paytm Insider (@paytminsider) March 1, 2022

Fans are suggested to book the tickets after considering that timings of a day-night Test are different from a normal day Test match.