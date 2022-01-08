Labuschagne vs Wood: Trent Copeland explains why Marnus Labuschagne is getting out against Mark Wood

Labuschagne vs Wood: Mark Wood has been constantly troubling Marnus Labuschagne in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22.

The Ashes 2021-22 has already been sealed by Australia, and they are now aiming for a clean-sweep. After winning in Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne, Australia’s brilliant performance with both bat and the ball is continued in the Sydney test as well. Courtesy of Usman Khawaja’s century, and Scott Boland’s spell, Australia are in a commanding position.

Australia declared at 416 runs in their 1st innings, whereas England managed to score just 294 runs. Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant century for the English side. Scott Boland finished with four wickets, whereas Cummins and Lyon got a couple of them. In the 2nd innings, Australia lost their four wickets at just 86 runs. Usman Khawaja is again looking strong in the middle.

Labuschagne vs Wood: Trent Copeland explains the battle

Marnus Labuschagne has been brilliant so far in the Ashes 2021-22. He has scored 286 runs at an average of 47.66, with two half-centuries and a century. However, he has certainly struggled against Mark Wood’s pace. In both the innings of the Sydney Test, Wood got the wicket of Marnus. In the series overall, Marnus Labuschagne has faced Mark Wood for 52 balls. Wood in those 52 balls, got Marnus’ wicket three times, whereas he just conceded 17 runs.

Trent Copeland of Fox Cricket tried to analyze the game between Wood and Labushcagne. Marnus has been clearly struggling with the pace of Mark Wood. Wood’s angle from over the wicket has been cramping Marnus Labuschagne. All the bowls that are just outside off stump have clearly threatened Marnus. He is not able to move his feet properly and gets cramped in the end. Marnus did try to change his technique in the 2nd innings of the Sydney Test, but Wood still got him.

There are still 24 points left in the WTC to grab for in the series and both sides are giving their all to grab those points.