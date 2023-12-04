“Hell No!”: What Usman Khawaja Thinks Would Be Marnus Labuschagne’s Response On Replacing David Warner As Test Opener

Veteran Australian batter Usman Khawaja has rubbished off the prospect of Marnus Labuschagne replacing David Warner as Australia’s Test opener. Not that he spoke on his behalf but Khawaja doesn’t believe Labuschagne would be eager to tinker with what is now a settled No. 3 spot for him in the format.

Other than having played 29 Tests with each other, the two also represent Queensland and Brisbane Heat in domestic competitions. Hence, it isn’t surprising that Khawaja provided a hint with respect to what he thought his long-time teammate would think upon being given a promotion in the batting order.

Although he didn’t play that match, to validate his response, Khawaja referred to the first Ashes 2021/22 Test in Brisbane where Carey had opened the batting in place of an injured Warner in spite of Labuschagne’s presence in the Playing XI.

“Have you asked Marnus [Labuschagne] this? I think he would give you a really clear, ‘hell no’. Marnus has got opening-itis. I am pretty sure Davey [David] Warner hurt his arm and sent Alex Carey out to open. I think that is a long shot”, Khawaja told the reporters on Monday.

Named in a 14-member squad for Pakistan Tests, Warner is all set to wear a baggy green for one final time while the debate regarding who should replace him wages on. Therefore, leading to all the noise around finding an able replacement for him.

For the unversed, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had recently hinted at promoting Labuschagne to the top in a potential reshuffle to accommodate Cameron Green in the Playing XI. Khawaja, however, much like the legendary Ricky Ponting, expressed a preference for a specialist opening batter without naming anyone.

3 Batters Who Could Partner Usman Khawaja After David Warner’s Retirement

Taking into consideration that Australia zero in on a specialist opener for West Indies Tests next year, one out of Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris or Matthew Renshaw would stand a chance of earning a Test comeback.

If truth be told, Bancroft appears as the closest to be handed an opportunity as also predicted by Ponting. Highest run-scorer in the ongoing season of Sheffield Shield, the 31-year old player’s 512 runs have come at an average of 56.88 including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Harris, also 31, has been around warming the bench for the longest period of time among this trio. However, his current form isn’t entirely impressive. The left-handed batter’s 282 runs have come at a middling average of 31.33.

Renshaw, who played three Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests away from home earlier this year, has scored 348 runs at 31.63. Much like Khawaja and Labuschagne, even the 27-year old player plies his trade for Queensland in domestic cricket.