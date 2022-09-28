Lahore Cricket Stadium T20 records: Gaddafi Stadium records and highest innings total in T20Is

Lahore Cricket Stadium T20 records and highest innings totals: Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting a T20I for the second time this year.

The second leg of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will commence in Lahore from tonight. While Karachi had hosted the first four of a seven-match T20I series, Lahore will be hosting the remaining three T20Is within the next five days.

The first-ever seven-match T20I series between two ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Member Nations is evenly poised at 2-2 after four matches. Both the teams winning matches alternatively speaks highly about the close nature of the series thus far.

Gaddafi Stadium, which has already hosted five international matches across formats this year, will be hosting its 16 T20I on Wednesday. Pakistan, who’ve been part of all the 15 T20Is in the past, have won nine and lost six matches here. England, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue.

Lahore Cricket Stadium T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Gaddafi Stadium are Babar Azam (437), Ahmed Shehzad (261), Mohammad Rizwan (231), Shoaib Malik (217) and Tamim Iqbal (159). A list of best batters here in the shortest format also taking part in this series is provided below:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Babar Azam (PAK) 13 437 86 39.72 132.02 0 3 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 7 231 104* 57.75 139.15 1 1 Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK) 7 95 25 19 109.19 0 0 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 3 51 24 17 100 0 0 Asif Ali (PAK) 5 46 29 9.2 88.46 0 0

Highest wicket-takers in Lahore T20Is are Wanindu Hasaranga (8), Nuwan Pradeep (7), Mohammad Amir (7), Tabraiz Shamsi (6), Dwaine Pretorius (6). A list of bowlers participating in this series with most wickets in Lahore T20Is is provided below:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Usman Qadir (PAK) 4 6 18.16 7.26 15 Shadab Khan (PAK) 9 6 48.16 9.03 32 Mohammad Hasnain (PAK) 4 5 26.4 8.25 19.2 Haris Rauf (PAK) 5 5 32.8 9.55 20.6 Hasan Ali (PAK) 5 5 34 8.94 22.8

Highest T20I innings total at Gaddafi Stadium

A total of 30 T20I innings at this venue haven’t been able to generate even one 200+ innings total.

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 197/5 20 Pakistan World XI 2017 183/4 20 Pakistan World XI 2017 182/6 20 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2019 180/3 20 Pakistan Sri Lanka 2017 177/7 20 World XI Pakistan 2017

Out of the 15 Lahore T20Is, eight have been won by teams batting second. The record of highest successful run-chase in Lahore T20I lies with the hosts for sealing a 176-run target in the last over against Zimbabwe over seven years ago.