Last 10 innings of Virat Kohli ODI: Virat Kohli last 20 ODI innings score

Last 10 innings of Virat Kohli ODI: The former Indian captain looked good before getting out for a low score yet again today.

Walk out to bat. Look positive. Hit a few exquisite boundaries. Get out without converting a start. Repeat.

If memes around the famous “Eat Sleep Repeat” format based on former India captain Virat Kohli’s current batting template would ever be made, it would replicate the aforementioned process.

Kohli, 33, managed to repeat the same in the ongoing second ODI of India’s tour of England at Lord’s. Coming out to bat at No. 3 in the third over of a 247-run chase, Kohli scored 16 (25) with the help of three fours before getting out.

Kohli, who hadn’t scored a run on his first eight balls, drove England pacer Reece Topley down the ground for an elegant boundary. Topley, who continued to bowl full to Kohli in his next over, conceded two more boundaries. While Kohli’s second boundary was a replica of the first one, his third one was through the mid-off region.

Three eye-catching boundaries were enough to make fans believe that Kohli has provided early signs of ending his lean patch today. While fans didn’t think twice before believing the same, Kohli ended up edging a David Willey delivery to England captain Jos Buttler behind the stumps in the 12th over.

Beaten by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate on a few occasions before eventually nicking him, a dejected Kohli walked back to the pavilion post shattering hopes of his bountiful fans yet again.

In his last 10 ODI innings, Kohli has scored 287 runs at an average and strike rate of 28.70 and 79.28 respectively. In spite of scoring four half-centuries in this period, Kohli’s <30 average doesn’t speak highly about the remaining innings.

Virat Kohli last 20 ODI innings score

As far as Kohli’s last 20 innings in this format are concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 803 runs at an average of 40.15 and a strike rate of 88.24 including 10 half-centuries.

A half-century every second innings is quite unreal for a cricketer but the lack of an match-winning knock justifying Kohli’s standards is further forming the impression of him struggling badly in ODIs.