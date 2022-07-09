Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings score: Virat Kohli last 10 innings T20 full list

Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings score: The former Indian captain hasn’t played a T20I in almost five months now.

Having missed the first T20I against England in Southampton on Thursday, former India captain Virat Kohli is highly likely of returning to action in the second match in Birmingham tonight.

Part of an Indian Test XI which lost a rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston earlier this week, Kohli and four other multi-format players were rested for the first T20I due to a one-day gap between both the matches.

With these five cricketers joining the squad now, expect the likes of Kohli, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to feature in the Indian Playing XI on Saturday.

Out of these names, only Kohli hasn’t played a T20I since a three-match home series against West Indies in February. Kohli, who had scored a 30th T20I half-century in his last match at the Eden Gardens, should regain his No. 3 position tonight.

Virat Kohli last 10 T20 innings score

Kohli, who has been struggling for runs for quite sometime now, had played his last 10 T20 innings in Indian Premier League 2022 scoring 222 runs at an average of 22.20 and a strike rate of 111.56. Kohli, who scored a couple of half-centuries in this period, had also registered as many as three ducks.

Match 10 – 0 (1) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 9 – 0 (1) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 8 – 9 (10) vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 7 – 58 (53) vs Gujarat Titans

Match 6 – 30 (33) vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 5 – 0 (1) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 4 – 20 (14) vs Punjab Kings

Match 3 – 73 (54) vs Gujarat Titans

Match 2 – 25 (24) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 1 – 7 (8) vs Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli last 10 innings T20I

Contrary to his Test and T20 form, Kohli has done quite well in his last 10 T20I innings scoring 368 runs at an average and strike rate of 61.33 and 131.89 respectively including five half-centuries.