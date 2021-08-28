Last century of Virat Kohli in Test | Virat Kohli last 20 Test innings | Leeds Test

Last century of Virat Kohli: The Indian captain failed to convert his first half-century of the series into a substantial innings.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, India captain Virat Kohli returned back to the pavilion soon after scoring his 26th Test half-century.

Resuming from his overnight score of 45*, Kohli made optimum use of the DRS post consultation with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane in the 87th over after being given out caught behind off arch-rival James Anderson.

It was on the first delivery of the 90th over when Kohli had scored his first boundary of the day against England pacer Ollie Robinson to complete his first half-century of the series.

Having scored another boundary on the penultimate delivery of the same over, Kohli’s tendency of pushing against a moving delivery led to his dismissal as he ended up edging the ball straight to counterpart Joe Root at first slip.

With India losing their senior-most trio of Cheteshwar Pujara (91), Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (10) in quick succession in the first session today, all the progress made by the top-order on Day 3 has been reduced to null and void.

Last century of Virat Kohli in Test matches

Kohli, who played well for his 55 (125) with the help of eight fours, failed to convert his start into a match-saving innings at Headingley. It is worth mentioning that Kohli’s last international century had come against Bangladesh in India’s inaugural pink-ball Test match at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

Virat Kohli’s last century for India was on 23rd November 2019 (644 days ago and 52 innings ago) #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 28, 2021

Since his last Test century, Kohli has scored 469 runs in 19 innings at a disappointing average of 24.68 in the format. Kohli, who has scored four half-centuries in this period, not reaching the three-figure mark has become a source of concern among his fans.

Virat Kohli last 20 Test innings

As far as his last 20 Test innings are concerned, Kohli’s 605 runs have come at an average of 30.25 including a century and four half-centuries.