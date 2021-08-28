Pujara out today video: Cheteshwar Pujara shoulders arms to leave an incoming delivery from Ollie Robinson in Leeds Test

Pujara out today: The Indian batsman failed to score a single run on the fourth day of the third Test at Headingley.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England in Leeds, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a 19th Test century after he was found wanting in front of the stumps by England fast bowler Ollie Robinson.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 84th over when Pujara’s decision to shoulder arms to a Robinson delivery worked against him. In what was a full-length in-swinging delivery, Pujara erred substantially only to get hit on the front pad.

Despite a loud appeal from the hosts’ fielders, umpire ruled the decision in Pujara’s favour. However, England captain Joe Root opting for a review meant that the umpire had to overturn his decision.

Pujara, who hadn’t offered a shot, couldn’t be saved by the fact that the ball had hit him outside the off-stump. His dismissal also brought an end to a 99-run partnership for the third wicket alongside captain Virat Kohli

Having last scored a Test century during India’s tour of Australia in 2019 at the SCG, Pujara missed out on one in a much-needed situation as he would’ve achieved the feat after 20 Tests.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the 20th over, Pujara had become a source of amazement for one and all as he frequently found boundaries to the extent that his strike rate was better than that of India opening batsman Rohit Sharma (59), with whom he put together 82 runs for the second wicket on Day 3.

A primary reason behind Pujara not entering his usual shell after walking in to bat was that the English bowlers bowled multiple boundary balls to him today. Although batting to kill time was the need of the hour at Headingley, Pujara ensured to not waste boundary balls as he was often seen playing the flick for boundaries.

How Twitterati reacted:

Cheteshwar Pujara now holds the joint record for the most times being dismissed without adding to his overnight score. Six, alongside Jaques Kallis and Chris Cairns… #ENGvIND — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) August 28, 2021

O teri … is ball ko Pujara ne leave karne ka faisla kiya? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hfSZFjsHE6 — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) August 28, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes the first Indian batsman to be dismissed without adding to the overnight score in the 90s.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 28, 2021

