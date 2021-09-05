Lateral Flow Test COVID: Ravi Shastri and three others isolated after Shastri’s positive lateral flow test

Ravi Shastri and three others isolated: Four members of the Indian support staff have been isolated in their hotel rooms.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have all been isolated as a precautionary measure.

It is worth mentioning that the move was made after Shastri returned a positive lateral flow test last evening. With Arun, Sridhar and Patel identified as Shastri’s close contacts, the trio also had to be barred from travelling with the Indian team for the fourth day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England for the Pataudi Trophy.

Readers must note that a lateral flow test is nothing but a rapid test used primarily for COVID-19 in people who don’t show any symptoms. It is an English equivalent of a “Rapid Antigen Test” in India.

“The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval,” BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) said in a statement published on their website.

Despite four people undergoing isolation periods, play in the fourth Test remains unaffected as players are in the middle of the fourth day at The Oval. Shastri and others will have to return more than one negative tests before being allowed to join the rest of the squad.

As far as the match is concerned, India captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have managed to survive the first half an hour to build on the Indian lead. With seven wickets in hand, India would be hoping to set England an unachievable target to be in a dominant position on Day 5.