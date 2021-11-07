“Short break between the IPL and T20 World Cup would have been ideal”: Bharat Arun opines on Team India’s lackluster performance in 2021 T20 World Cup

Team India’s incumbent bowling coach Bharat Arun admits a short break between the IPL and the ongoing T20 World Cup would’ve been ideal

Team India’s incumbent bowling coach Bharat Arun admitted on Sunday, that a short-break between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in UAE would have been ideal, as far as their team’s preparations for the World Cup campaign were concerned.

During a virtual interaction with the news agency ANI, Bharat Arun exclaimed that the Indian team has been consistently spending their time in the secure bio-bubble owing to COVID-19, and that this new life inside the bubble isn’t easy at all.

“Ideally, a short break between the IPL and T20 World Cup would have been ideal. I am not giving any excuses. These players have been on the road for the last six months and with the bubble life, it is never easy”, exclaimed Bharat as India are on the verge of crashing out of the T20 World Cup after suffering two consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in the opening two matches.

“We were a bit below-par against Pakistan”- Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun further admitted that the Men in Blue delivered a below-par performance versus arch-rivals Pakistan, and that they should have batted better.

He also weighed in on the fact that the Toss plays a huge factor, especially at the Dubai International Cricket stadium (where India played Pakistan), where the side batting second has an advantage. But, having said that, he doesn’t wish to come up with excuses for an ordinary performance.

“I am not trying to give any excuses but this World Cup, the trend has been that the team which wins the toss has a big advantage especially when you are playing in Dubai. The wicket eases out when you bowl the second time, it is no excuse, we should have done better, we should have batted better. In the first game, we had the chance to defend our total but we looked a little below-par, said Bharat Arun.

Meanwhile, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun came to the Presser, saying Toss was the biggest detriment to Indian team’s performance this World Cup… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 7, 2021

India face Namibia next in their last group match of the T20 World Cup. But, it is today’s encounter- between New Zealand and Afghanistan that the team would have their eyes on. A New Zealand victory today would mean that India would crash out of the T20 World Cup.

