Leeds cricket ground records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets at Headingley?

Leeds cricket ground records: Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds will be hosting India for a Test match after almost a couple of decades.

The last time Headingley Cricket Stadium had hosted an international match was as recent as last month when the second T20I between England and Pakistan was the first one to be played at this venue.

The last ODI in Leeds had featured India as they had beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on the back of a match-winning 189-run opening partnership between Lokesh Rahul and Rohit Sharma in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match.

However, it is the last Test match here which deserves all the attention ahead of the third Test between England and India starting from tomorrow. Also the third Test of Ashes 2019, England had defeated Australia by 1 wicket due to Ben Stokes’ eighth Test century in a cliffhanger of a match.

Fans of both the teams across the globe wouldn’t mind the result if players become successful in putting on display another similar masterpiece of a Test match this week.

Leeds cricket ground records

It is worth mentioning that the last time India played a Test match in Leeds was under Sourav Ganguly in 2002. India, who have won their last two Tests over here, have lost three out of the six Tests that they’ve played at Headingley. Readers must note that the last time India had lost a Test here was under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi way back in 1967.

📸Ahead of the #ENGvsIND Test Match, we have been sent these throwback photos by the @thebharatarmy from 2002. We don’t need to remember what the result was😄 🇮🇳 We hope that you have a great time this week!#OneRose pic.twitter.com/ympNKFLCFP — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) August 24, 2021

With no current member of the Indian team having played a Test match in Leeds, there’s no record with respect to this venue and the visiting team.

Having said that, England have played as many as 77 Tests at this venue – winning 34, losing 25 and drawing the remaining 18.

The record for most Test runs and wickets in Leeds currently lies with Sir Donald Bradman (963) and Stuart Broad (46) respectively. It shouldn’t be very difficult to guess that the highest run-scorer at this venue among active players is England captain Joe Root, who has scored 430 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 35.83 with the help of a century and three half-centuries.

Similarly, there are no points for guessing that veteran England pacer James Anderson has the second-highest wickets at this venue among active cricketers. In 10 Tests at Headingley, Anderson has picked 39 wickets at an average and strike rate of 27.12 and 54 respectively.