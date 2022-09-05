Legends Cricket League 2022 teams: Legends Cricket League 2022 All Team Squad and Player List

Legends Cricket League 2022 teams: Four former, star Indian cricketers will lead their respective sides in the tournament’s second edition.

The legends of the game will relive and relish their glorious Cricketing careers as they are set to partake in the second edition of the Legends Cricket League, set to commence from September 16, with the final to be played on October 8.

The Darren Sammy-led World Giants were the winners of the inaugural season last year, defeating the Asia Lions by 26 runs in what was a three-team tournament which took place in Oman, with the India Maharajas being the third side.

The success of the maiden season, has paved way for a second edition, wherein four teams would now take on each other, with four former Indian legends set to lead their respective sides.

Gujarat Giants – led by Virender Sehwag, India Capitals – led by Gautam Gambhir, Bhilwara Kings – led by Irfan Pathan, and Manipal Tigers – led by Harbhajan Singh, are the four partaking teams of the new season.

A total of 15 matches will be played across five cities namely Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur.

To mark the 75th-year celebration of Indian Independence, a special match between the India Maharajas and World XI will take place on September 16, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Legends Cricket League 2022 teams

Bhilwara Kings

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

India Capitals

Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Ashgar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakazda, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Manipal Tigers

Harbhajan Singh (C), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwithrana, Reetinder Sodhi, Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh.

Gujarat Giants

Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Daniel Vettori, Ashoke Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi, Chris Tremlett, Elton Chigumbura.

Legends Cricket League 2022 squads for the special match

India Maharajas

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma.

World Giants

Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin.