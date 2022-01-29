Man of the series Legends Cricket League 2022: Who was awarded Man of the series in LCL 2022?

Man of the series Legends Cricket League 2022: The World Giants’ leading pacer of the tournament was awarded the ‘Legend of the tournament’.

During the grand final of the Legends Cricket League 2022 between Asia Lions and the World Giants at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, it is the World Giants, who comfortably prevailed by 26 runs to lift the silverware.

The only aspect of the game which went the Lions’ way was the Toss before the start of play, as Misbah-ul-Haq invited the Giants to bat first only to witness absolute carnage from Darren Sammy’s men from the field of action.

It all began with a Kevin Pietersen (48 off 22) onslaught as he propelled the Giant’ total to 64/2 after the end of the Powerplay. But, with the fall of Pietersen’s wicket, and the scorecard reading 65/3, the match seemed to be tilting towards the Lions’ way, given the way scores even in excess of 200 have been chased down in the previous matches.

But, things went on a continuous downward spiral for Misbah, ever since the threatening dark cloud in the form of a certain Corey Anderson decided not only to descend at the Al Amerat Ground, but also accompany with quite a few lightning strikes.

He came down heavily on the Lions’ bowling attack with an absolute belter of an innings of 94* off 43 deliveries, laden with 7 Fours and 8 sixes.

His aggressive partnerships alongside Brad Haddin (37 off 16), skipper Darren Sammy (38 off 17) and Albie Morkel (17* off 8) meant that the World Giants went on to post a massive 256/5 off their 50 Overs.

In reply, the Asia Lions, knowing fully well how they had to approach the chase, did start well with Sanath Jayasuriya (38 off 23) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (25 off 16) posting 59/1 in the Powerplay.

But, with the required run-rate skyrocketing with every passing Over, someone had to play an Anderson-like innings to get anywhere close to target, which unfortunately for them, was not to come by in the night of the final, as the Asia Lions finished their innings at 231/8.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf (39* off 21) was the highest scorer for the Lions, while for the Giants, Albie Morkel (4-0-35-3) was the pick of the bowlers.

Man of the series Legends Cricket League 2021

For his 8 wickets across 5 innings, at an average of 17.75 and economy rate of 7.88, the former South African and World Giants pacer Morne Morkel was awarded the ‘Legend of the tournament’.

He was the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Asia Lions’ Nuwan Kulasekara, who also picked up an equal number of wickets, at a comparatively better average than Morkel’s at 16.62.

But, perhaps being part of the winning side, it was Morkel who got the edge over the Sri Lankan to bag the ‘Man of the series’ award.