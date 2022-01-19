Legends Cricket League All Teams Squads and Player list: The SportsRush presents the squads of all three teams partaking in the league.

The cricketing fraternity will be witness to a sumptuous visual treat as former star players from across continents would gather together for a whole new T20 competition.

The Legends Cricket League will commence from Thursday, January 20, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The tournament will be played across 10 days, which will see three teams – India Maharajas, Asia Lions and the World Giants battle it out for the silverware.

The first match of the tournament will see the India Maharajas take on the Asia Lions. Each team will face the other two twice, with the final to take place on January 29 (Saturday).

Former India opener Virender Sehwag as been appointed as the captain of the ‘India Maharajas’. The teams will be completed by the likes of other former greats of Indian Cricket which include Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha et al.

The ‘Asia Lions’ will constitute former stars from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan namely Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttaih Muralidharan, Shoaib Malik, Asghar Afghan and others.

The ‘World Giants’- as the name suggests, will comprise former giants of game like Kevin Pietersen, Brett Lee, Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin etc.

1 day to go for some high-voltage action at Oman Cricket Stadium. What will mark the territory?

The kings’ seal or the lions’ paws? Find out in Howzat Legends League Cricket starting tomorrow on the @SonySportsNetwk #GameOfGOATs #LegendsLeagueCricket#LLCT20 #T20Cricket pic.twitter.com/VvxGkyCW7h — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 19, 2022

India Maharaja team squad 2022

Virender Sehwag (c), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari.

Asia Lions

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan.

World Giants

Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.