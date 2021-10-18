Liam Livingstone injury: English all-rounder injures left little finger after dropping Ishan Kishan in warm-up match

Liam Livingstone injury: The English all-rounder hurt himself after he dropped a simple chance at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground.

During the fourth warm-up match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between India and England in Dubai, India beat England by 7 wickets to start their campaign on a winning note.

Chasing a tough 189-run target, India thrived on the back of a brisk 82-run opening partnership between Lokesh Rahul (51) and Ishan Kishan (70). Having opened the batting with each other at the highest level once, a left-right opening combination in the form of Rahul and Kishan laid a solid foundation for the others to follow.

The pair scoring 131 (70) with the help of 13 fours and six sixes between them was just the kind of affirmative start a team needs in a world event.

Warming up with a beat by 7 wickets and with an over to spare in their first warm-up game #OneFamily #INDvENG #T20WorldCup @ishankishan51 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/aj25bfwtYo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 18, 2021

Liam Livingstone injury

It was on the second delivery of the 16th over when Kishan had played an aerial flick off England fast bowler Chris Jordan. With Kishan hitting the ball straight to Liam Livingstone at deep mid-wicket, it should’ve been the end of his innings but Livingstone ended up dropping a straightforward chance.

ALSO READ: Is Ishan Kishan injured? Why did Ishan Kishan retire hurt?

To make matters worse for himself and England, Livingstone was seen struggling with pain after injuring his left little finger while trying to catch the ball with a reverse cup. The 28-year old player immediately left the field as Sam Billings was called in as a substitute fielder.

England are yet to provide any official update regarding Livingstone’s injury. Before dismissing India captain Virat Kohli (11) to return with bowling figures of 2-0-10-1, Livingstone had scored 30 (20) with the help of four fours and a six in a 52-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow (49).

While England would be hoping for Livingstone’s swelling to decrease leading to a quick recovery in the morning, it is worth mentioning that they have batter James Vince, all-rounder Liam Dawson and pacer Reece Topley as three travelling reserves for this World Cup.