Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara fight: Lahiru’s send-off to Liton ends up in physical pushing and heated exchange in SL vs BAN match

Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara fight: The Bangladeshi batter and Sri Lankan fast bowler crossed lines to involve in physical combat.

During the 15th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah, Bangladesh batter Liton Das and Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara were involved in a physical combat after the latter dismissed the former.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the powerplay when Das aimed at clearing mid-off but ended up getting caught by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Just as Das had started to walk back, Kumara was witnessed giving a send-off to the Bangladeshi opener. With Das not shying away from responding, the pair was seen in an uncalled for fight.

What followed was Das’ opening partner Mohammad Naim interfering to push Kumara away from Das on multiple occasions. Soon enough, other Sri Lankan players also joined to move Das and Kumara away from each other. Eventually, the on-field umpires had to intervene as Das returned to the pavilion after scoring 16 (16) with the help of two fours.

While bowlers are always allowed to celebrate picking a wicket, a send-off leading to a physical fight with the batter should earn both the players a fine after the match.

After Shanaka won the toss and invited Bangladesh in to bat first, Bangladesh have scored 72/2 at the halfway mark as all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (10) has also been dismissed.

Feel the heat of #ICCT20WorldCup2021 some harsh words exchanged between Liton Das & Lahiru Kumara after Das was caught at mid-off in #SlvsBan. Upcoming #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/eUbVfm5q3Z — Haroon Janjua (@JanjuaHaroon) October 24, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

Exchange of words between Lahiru kumara & Litton das#SlvsBan pic.twitter.com/Wfy85BlveF — RISHI (@RISHIKARTHEEK) October 24, 2021

This was Ugly! Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das were involved in a fight while M Naim was seen pushing Kumara away. Someone is losing a part of their match fees after the game.#BANvSL #T20WorldCup https://t.co/UlWhdOlh1D — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) October 24, 2021

Whatever happens you can’t get physical on the cricket field. @BCBtigers @OfficialSLC @ICC this is the World Cup. This is just not acceptable. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 24, 2021

Liton Das should focus on scoring runs and living up to his potential instead of fighting someone twice his size.#BANvSL #T20WorldCup — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 24, 2021

