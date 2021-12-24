“Lock him in for Sydney”: Cameron Green gives Josh Hazlewood injury update ahead of Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test

Josh Hazlewood injury update: Cameron Green has confirmed that Hazlewood will miss the Ashes 2021-22 Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

After winning the Brisbane and Adelaide test, the Australian side is aiming to win the Ashes in Melbourne. Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the next Ashes 2021-22 test on Boxing Day. They have named an unchanged squad for the remaining three games.

However, it is now almost confirmed that Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the Boxing Day Test. Hazlewood returned home after the Brisbane test due to a side strain. Despite Hazlewood’s injury, Australia won’t be too worried about the game. Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser bowled well in the last game, whereas the emergence of Cameron Green has been great too.

Green did not bowl a lot on the Adelaide test’s last day, and there were concerns about his fitness. Green has a history of back issues, but Green confirmed that he is fit for the game. Cameron Green took the wickets of Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the Adelaide Test.

“I was completely fine and ready to go,” said Green.

“They just thought we could get through the game without bowling me (in the second innings) and keep me a bit more fresh for this game. The boys bowled beautifully and credit to them.”

Josh Hazlewood injury update

Cameron Green has confirmed that Josh Hazlewood is out of the MCG test, but will be fit for Sydney. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are fit, and they will be available to play in Melbourne.

“He’s going really well,” Green said about Hazlewood.

“He was doing his run-throughs today and he’s looking really good. I haven’t spoken to the guys for this game, but definitely lock him in for Sydney.”

Josh Hazlewood in the nets helping Scott Boland out. Didn’t bowl at all in the nets today #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kXMifvDg7A — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 24, 2021

If all goes well, Pat Cummins will replace Michael Neser in the Boxing Day game. Richardson, who was playing his first test after almost three years took a fifer in the 2nd innings at Adelaide. Green confirmed that Richardson is raring to go in the Melbourne Test.

“I spoke to him today and he is good to go,” Green said about Richardson.

“He was so pumped after how he went in that second innings, as you would be, and he’s ready to go again.”

Melbourne’s MCG will host the Ashes 2021-22 test from Boxing Day.