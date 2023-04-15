Josh Hazlewood IPL 2023 Availability: When Will the RCB Pacer Return?

Royal Challengers Bangalore are playing against Delhi Capitals in the 20th league match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is back in the team after completing his international commitments, but pacer Josh Hazlewood is still out of the side.

Hazlewood has not played a single game in the tournament so far for the RCB side. The bowling of Bangalore is clearly struggling, and the pacer’s arrival is very important for them. They have already lost the services of left-arm pacer Reece Topley, who got ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury.

Pacer Wayne Parnell has been signed by the team as a replacement player for Topley, but the team is still waiting for Hazlewood. However, there is good news for the RCB fans waiting for the Australian international.

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2023 Availability

Hazlewood has landed in India, and he has joined the RCB camp as well. There is no particular date for his return, but he should be available for selection soon. Hazlewood has been struggling with an Achilles injury which ruled him out from the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 as well.

Hazlewood was initially named in the Test series against Australia, but after missing the initial two Tests, he was sent home. He then missed the ODI series as well. Hazlewood had a major impact on the side last season and his arrival will definitely be really helpful for RCB.

Recently, Hazlewood said that he will take another week to be match ready after landing in India. He is expected to miss the next couple of matches as well.

“Everything is ticking along according to plan, so I’ll be heading over on the 14th (of April) depending on how the next two weeks go,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Age.

“I probably won’t be quite ready to go right then, but (after) another week in India to touch things up skills wise I should be ready to go hopefully.”

Josh Hazlewood IPL 2022 performance

Hazlewood was bought by RCB for a price of INR 7.75 crore in IPL 2022 auction. A lot of teams were after him, but Bangalore managed to sign him. He did not disappoint as well and was the side’s second-best bowler after Hasaranga.

Hazlewood scalped 20 wickets in IPL 2022 at an economy of 8.10, and he was the sixth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.