Lord Shardul memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on Shardul Thakur picking three quick wickets in Johannesburg Test

Lord Shardul: The Indian all-rounder turned the tables on the stroke of lunch in the ongoing second South Africa vs India Test.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Johannesburg, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur justified his selection in the Playing XI by turning the tables on the stroke of lunch.

Resuming from their overnight score of 35/1, South Africa captain Dean Elgar (28) and batter Keegan Petersen (62) managed to save their wickets in the first hour of the day. Despite pinpoint bowling from Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Elgar and Petersen put on display an assured spell of batting at The Wanderers.

Thakur, who was introduced into the attack after 18 overs on Day 2, took only 11 balls to take a wicket as Elgar was seen edging the ball behind the wickets to India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

It was in his fourth over that Thakur dismissed a well-set Petersen after he edged a delivery to Mayank Agarwal at second slip. In what turned out to be the last delivery before the lunch break, Thakur continued to hurt the Proteas by dismissing Rassie van der Dussen (1).

Known to make things happen, Thakur did the exact same by picking three wickets in five overs in the morning session. South Africa, who still trial by 100 runs, have been unequivocally put on the back-foot by Thakur on the back of a game-changing spell.

Lord Shardul memes

Shardul Thakur just keeps do his thing. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That’s why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he’s only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022

Lord Shardul waits for people to doubt him so he could prove them wrong. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 4, 2022

Save earth, this is the only place having Lord Shardul Thakur. pic.twitter.com/3Rr7sBhMfb — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 4, 2022

When Lord Shardul Thakur was born, the doctor was the one that cried and Lord patted him on the back. — The Joker (Taylor’s Version) (@Jokeresque_) January 4, 2022

Every time India needs a wicket desperately, Shardul Thakur comes & bless us all!

All bow down to the Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy!#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/iBZkiLZAXZ — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) January 4, 2022

We believe in Lord Shardul Thakur supremacy 🙏#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/hp9BeTBKNx — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) January 4, 2022

Fans to Lord Shardul pic.twitter.com/ol3ECMuZvB — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) January 4, 2022

Bumrah and Shami seeing Lord Shardul pick 3 wickets in 5 overs. #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/ah060JhtdY — J  (@jaynildave) January 4, 2022

