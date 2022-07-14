Lord’s average ODI score: Lord’s pitch average score and highest run chase in ODI history

Lord’s average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the details of the average score at the Lord’s and the highest successful ODI run chase.

The Lord’s cricket stadium in London is set to host the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. India won the first match at the Oval, and they would aim to win the series in this match. England, on the other hand, would want to improve their performances and level the series.

The Indian pacers dominated the first match, and this pitch will also assist them. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also proved their form at the Oval. England bowled out for just 110 runs in the first game, but this is their way of playing, and they will not change their intent in this match as well.

Lord’s average ODI score

The pitch at the Lord’s cricket ground has always been a neutral wicket, and both batters & bowlers have loved playing on this very track. This pitch does support the pacers as they can extract the extra bounce from it, and they can swing the ball in the initial overs. Once set, the batters can play their shots and the smaller boundaries help as well.

A total of 66 ODIs have been played here, where 33 have been won by the chasing teams, 31 by the defending teams, and 2 of them have ended in a tie. The average 1st innings score at the Lord’s is just 242 runs, so it is clear that the pacers have enjoyed bowling on this track.

The Indian team has recorded the highest ODI run-chase at the Lord’s in the iconic Natwest Trophy 2022 final, where they chased the target of 326 runs. Englands scored 325 runs in the first innings, courtesy of centuries from Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain.

Team India had a brilliant start courtesy of Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, but they were reduced to 146-5 at one stage. Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh then stitched a record partnership to help India win the match by two wickets.