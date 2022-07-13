Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch report: England vs India 2nd ODI Lord’s pitch batting or bowling

Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the England vs India 2nd ODI match at the Lord’s.

The Lord’s stadium in London is set to host the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between England and India. India won the first ODI, and they aiming to win the series, whereas the hosts are looking to level it.

The pacers of the Indian team have been on fire, and they will get help from the pitch out here as well. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan again proved their worth. England won’t be much disappointed as this is their way of playing the game, and they would again want to continue the aggressive intent.

Also Read: Lord’s cricket stadium records

Lord’s Cricket Ground pitch report

The pitch at the Lord’s Stadium in London is one of the best sporting wickets in the world. This pitch has a history of helping the pacers, and the same can be expected in this match as well. However, there is a true bounce on the pitch, and the batters can play their shots freely after settling down.

A total of 66 ODIs have been played here, where 33 have been won by the chasing teams, 31 by the defending teams and 2 of them have ended in a tie. In the last 6 games played here, one has been a tie and five of them have been won by the teams batting first.

👏 @BCCI win the first ODI in the Royal London Series at The Oval. All set now for Thursday’s match at Lord’s 👍#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ywgFlhqmUe — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 12, 2022

There will be an extra amount of bounce on this track like we saw in the last game at the Kennington Oval, and the pacers will be able to swing the ball as well in the initial overs of the game. The boundary on one side is quite small, and the outfield is fast as well which will be an aid for the batters.

The last ODI here was played between England and Pakistan in 2021, where England managed to score 247 runs and Pakistan got bundled out for 195 runs. Pacers of both sides bowled really well, and Pakistan’s Hasan Ali took a fifer. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 242 runs.