Lords stadium records: Lords ODI records batting and bowling and highest innings total

Lords stadium records: The historic cricket stadium will be hosting an ODI after just over 12 months tomorrow.

The second ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 will be played at the historic Lord’s tomorrow. Considering how players have traveled day in and day out in this series, they would be relieved to be playing two ODIs within three days in the same city.

Having last hosted international cricket in the form of a Test match against New Zealand last month, Lord’s will be hosting an ODI after just over a year. As far as an England-India ODI at Lord’s is concerned, it will be played after four years.

England, who face another must-win match in the white-ball leg against India, don’t have the best of records here. Readers must note that the hosts have won 25 and lost 27 out of their 56 Lord’s ODIs. India, on the other hand, have won four and lost three out of their eight ODIs at this venue.

Lords stadium records

Highest ODI run-scorers at Lord’s are Marcus Trescothick (595), Vivian Richards (524), Eoin Morgan (514), Alex Stewart (509) and Graham Gooch (498). A list of best batters among active cricketers in Lord’s ODI is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 8 365 113* 52.14 81.29 1 2 Ben Stokes (ENG) 7 259 89 43.16 87.79 0 2 Ravi Bopara (ENG) 7 251 96 35.85 80.44 0 2 Jos Buttler (ENG) 8 231 121 28.87 112.68 1 1 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 5 224 72* 56 94.91 0 2

Indian batters taking part in this series have minimal ODI returns at this venue as the highest run-scorers are Virat Kohli (61), Shikhar Dhawan (36) and Hardik Pandya (21).

ALSO READ: Lord’s pitch report for 2nd England vs India ODI

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Lord’s are Daren Gough (27), James Anderson (19), Brett Lee (18), Andrew Flintoff (18) and Graeme Swann (16). A list of best bowlers among active cricketers in Lord’s ODI is provided below:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR James Anderson (ENG) 16 19 40.36 5.38 45 Liam Plunkett (ENG) 10 15 18.2 4.33 25.2 Mitchell Starc (AUS 3 10 10.4 4.1 15.2 Shaheeh Shah Afridi (PAK) 3 8 15.75 5 18.8 Chris Woakes (ENG) 5 8 25.87 4.83 32.1

Much like their batters, Indian bowlers (part of current squad) are also yet to leave a mark in this format at Lord’s. It is noteworthy that Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Pandya have picked a solitary wicket each at this venue.

Highest innings total at Lord’s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 334/4 60 England India 1975 328/6 50 England Ireland 2017 326/8 49.3 India England 2002 325/5 50 England India 2002 322/7 50 England India 2017

The aforementioned third-highest innings total at Lord’s is only instance of a 300+ ODI run-chase at this venue. The iconic match was the final of NatWest Trophy 2002.

The second-best ODI run-chase here had come in an England vs West Indies 2004 match when the visitors had chased a 286-run target with five balls remaining in the match.