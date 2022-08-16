Lords cricket ground Test Records: Lord’s London Test records and highest innings total at Lord’s

Lords cricket ground Test Records: The iconic venue will be hosting an international match after just over a month.

The first of a three-match Test series between England and South Africa will begin at Lord’s from today. Having hosted an international match in the form of an England-India ODI just over a month ago, this iconic venue will be hosting its second Test match of the ongoing English summer.

In what will be registered as the 143rd Test match to be played here, it will be the 141st featuring hosts England. Over the decades, England have won 56 and lost 33 Test matches at this venue. Meanwhile, South Africa have won five and lost eight out of their 17 Tests at Lord’s.

Readers must note that the first Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2017 was also played here with the home team managing to register a 211-run victory. In what is going to be the seventh first match of a Test series at Lord’s involving these two teams, England and South Africa have won two and one match respectively in the past.

Lords cricket ground Test Records

First 32 batters in the list of highest Test run-scorers at Lord’s belong to the home team. The Top Five are Graham Gooch (2,015), Alastair Cook (1,937), Joe Root (1,610), Andrew Strauss (1,562) and Alec Stewart (1,476). A list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active cricketers is provided below:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 17 1610 200* 55.51 5 5 Jonny Bairstow (ENG) 14 934 167* 40.6 1 7 Stuart Broad (ENG) 25 900 169 28.12 1 4 Ben Stokes (ENG) 8 627 115* 44.78 2 5 Garry Balance (ENG) 6 405 110 36.81 2 0

Quite similar to the batters, first 21 names in the list of highest Test wicket-takers at this venue are former or current English cricketers. The Top Five are James Anderson (116), Stuart Broad (99), Ian Botham (69), Fred Trueman (63) and Bob Willis (47). Best Test bowlers at Lord’s among active cricketers are:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average SR 5 10 James Anderson (ENG) 26 116 24.36 53.8 7 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 25 99 28.06 55.5 2 1 Steven Finn (ENG) 7 32 24.56 40.3 1 0 Chris Woakes (ENG) 5 27 11.33 25.9 3 1 Tim Southee (NZ) 5 24 27.29 50.3 2 1

A primary reason why South African cricketers have no mention in Test records at Lord’s is that the current lot hasn’t played here in the past. Only captain Dean Elgar (52 & 2), spinner Keshav Maharaj (0/107 & 4/85) and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (3/123 & 3/50) have played a Test match at this venue among players of the current squad.

Highest innings total at Lord’s