Lords dress code: What is the reason behind Lord’s cricket dress code?

Lords dress code: The SportsRush brings you the dress code details of the iconic Lord’s cricket stadium in London.

The Lord’s in London is set to host the 1st test of the 3-match test series between England and South Africa starting 17 August 2022. After a competitive T20I series, the same can be expected in the tests as well.

The English team has done well at home under the leadership of Ben Stokes and the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have been in outstanding form with the bat, whereas the bowlers have also done their job well. The term “Bazball” will again be watched with keen interest.

Lords dress code

The Lord’s is called the Mecca of cricket, and it has some guidelines for the spectators as well to maintain the legacy of the venue. This is the ground, where the spectators have to maintain a dress code in order to watch the match in the stadium. The members who are sitting in the pavilion have to maintain the dress code all the time.

Gentlemen, need to wear a tailored jacket or blazer along with a collared shirt that is tucked into tailored trousers, chinos, corduroys or moleskin trousers with a tie or cravat. In footwear, formal shoes with socks that cover the ankle are required.

Ladies need to wear a dress, skirt or tailored trousers with a smart top or blouse, or other clothing that is appropriately formal. In footwear, boots or sandals must be worn.

Even apart from the Pavilion end, there is a dress code for the rest of the stands as well. Gentlemen, who are 16 years or older have to wear collared shirts at all times. Shorts and trousers must be tailored, although denim is allowed. Any kind of torn, ripped, t-shirts, etc are not allowed at the Lord’s in London.

If the spectators does not follow the dress code, MCC have the right to refuse to any person at the venue despite having a valid match ticket.