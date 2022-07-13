Lords London last 10 matches: IND vs ENG ODI match all result at Lord’s

IND vs ENG ODI match all result at Lord’s: England and India have played a total of seven ODIs at Lord’s in the past.

Proceedings in India’s tour of England 2022 will continue in London in the form of the second ODI to be played on Thursday. Another day-night contest will continue till late at night for the Indian audiences assuming that the match is a typical 50-over contest unlike the first ODI.

Lord’s, which had last hosted an international match in the form of an England-New Zealand Test match last month, will be hosting an ODI after just over a year. As far as an England-India ODI is concerned, it will be played after four years at this particular venue.

India, who are leading a white-ball series 1-0 for the second time in less than a week on this tour, would be wanting to win the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series just like the T20Is. Hosts England, however, would want to move on from their embarrassing loss at The Oval yesterday to stage a quick comeback tomorrow.

IND vs ENG ODI match all result at Lord’s

Readers must note that England and India have played a total of seven ODIs at Lord’s – winning three each over the years. However, the last Indian ODI victory at Lord’s had come 18 years ago.

S. No. Winner Margin Year 1 England 202 runs 1975 2 India 6 wickets 2002 3 India 2 wickets 2002 4 India 23 runs 2004 5 England 7 wickets 2007 6 Tied 2011 7 England 86 runs 2018

