Lords stadium pitch report: Lords pitch report 2nd ODI IND vs ENG tomorrow match

Lords stadium pitch report: After an ideal start to the ODI series at the Kia Oval, India take on England in the penultimate ODI tomorrow.

After registering a thumping 2-1 victory in the T20I series, team India annihilated England by 10 wickets during the first ODI at the Kia Oval, to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

In their bid to carry on with their momentum and with a series win on the cards as well, the Rohit Sharma-led side would take on England after a day’s gap to play the second ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Ground tomorrow (Thursday).

While India have won 4 of the 8 ODIs they have played at this iconic venue till date, England too do not boast of a stellar ODI record at the Lord’s having lost 27, while winning only 25 matches at this venue.

Fans can expect a cracker of an ODI tomorrow, with Jos Buttler’s men itching to give it back to the Indians after the latter handed them a heavy drubbing a day ago.

👏 @BCCI win the first ODI in the Royal London Series at The Oval. All set now for Thursday’s match at Lord’s 👍#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ywgFlhqmUe — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 12, 2022

Lords stadium pitch report

The pitch during the first ODI was lively to the core, with the Indian pacers taking full advantage of the seaming conditions and bounce on offer, picking all the ten English wickets for the first time while bowling first.

The pitch at the Lord’s Cricket Ground too, would offer the consistent bounce and carry, aided by a decent cover of grass to make the pitch a lively one. The English top-order would have to again be wary of the likes of Jasprit Bumran and Mohammed Shami, who would come hard at them yet again.

Having said that, the pitch at the Lord’s is also likely to ease out after the batters spend some time at the crease, as the bounce will remain consistent and would thus mean that the ball would nicely come on to the bat.

All in all, expect an even contest, with the pitch likely to aid batters and bowlers during different phases of the match.