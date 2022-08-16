Lords weather forecast tomorrow hourly: BBC Weather Lords cricket ENG vs SA Test Day 1 rain prediction

Lords weather forecast: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first ENG vs SA Test Day 1.

The first Test match of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will kick-start at the Lord’s from tomorrow. The last leg of the ongoing South African tour will comprise of a three-match Test series which will bring an end to this English international summer.

Unbeaten at home this year, England have sealed four run-chases in a row to put forward a whole new dimension of this format. In no less Test form, South Africa should be brimming with confidence on the back of winning five out of their six Tests in 2022.

While the hosts have already announced their Playing XI for this match, the visitors appear like doing the same at the toss on Wednesday. Readers must note that the only change made by England is bringing back wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes in place of Sam Billings.

Lords weather forecast tomorrow

Scheduled to host a Test match for the second time this summer, Lord’s is in line for some discouraging weather this week. Speaking particularly about August 17, heavy rain is predicted to fall over the venue right at the start time of the match.

According to BBC Weather, there’s a rain probability of 78% around 11:00 AM (local time). The number is expected to increase to 88% by noon. Therefore, a delayed toss leading to minute or even a cancelled morning session is a real possibility at Lord’s tomorrow especially if the weather prediction holds true.

In spite of a decrease in the rain probability, it is still predicted to remain at 59% around the start of the second session. The number will then be in vicinity of 30% till evening. Hence, fans should start preparing for a start-stop Day 1 of the first England-South Africa Test match.

BBC Weather Lords hourly

11:00 AM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 78%).

12:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 88%).

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 83%).

02:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 59%).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 35%).

04:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 29%).

05:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 34%).

06:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).