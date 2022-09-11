“Loved seeing ODI’s played in Townsville and Cairns”: Jason Gillespie admires Cricket Australia for conducting ODIs in Townsville and Cairns

Jason Gillespie admires Cricket Australia: The former Australian fast bowler hopes for more international matches in Queensland.

Playing the last of the six ODIs which commenced the international summer of the season, Australia have successfully explored new avenues by returning to unconventional venues in Queensland.

While Townsville had hosted a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, Cairns is hosting New Zealand for a three-match series. The fact that no current cricketer of all the three teams involved had played international cricket at either of Riverway or Cazaly’s Stadium explains the elongated dearth of matches played at both these stadiums.

A highest innings total of 233/8 and a combined total of 1,622 runs being scored across 10 innings is enough an evidence around how both Townsville and Cairns have presented bowling-friendly pitches in all the matches to put on display contrasting conditions with respect to modern-day cricket.

Jason Gillespie admires Cricket Australia for conducting ODIs in Townsville and Cairns

Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie took to social media platform Twitter to express admiration for Cricket Australia conducting international matches in Townsville and Cairns for kick-starting the summer.

Having loved the sight of top-level cricket being enjoyed by locals in these venues, Gillespie hoped for CA to continue this trend whenever an opportunity arises.

Have loved seeing ODI’s played in Townsville and Cairns.

Fantastic for locals to be able to experience international cricket live.

Well done CA. Look forward to seeing more of this when opportunity allows.#AUSvZIM #AUSvNZ — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) September 11, 2022

Readers must note that an early start to this summer season had made Townsville and Cairns ideal cities to host international cricket. With winter still prevalent in conventional cricketing cities in the country during this part of the year, Townsville, Cairns (and even Darwin) can be allotted fixtures if CA are looking at an early start to the subsequent summer seasons as well.

It was about a couple of decades ago when CA used to organize Test matches in August-September in the aforementioned cities. While the concept lasted for only two seasons, it can always be brought back to increase the length of the Australian international summer.