“Lovely last over”: Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell for defending 13 runs vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021

Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell: The English fast bowler was all praises for the West Indian all-rounder bowling a match-winning over.
During the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sharjah, West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs in a thriller of a match.
Chasing a 143-run target, Bangladesh needed 13 runs to win in the last over. With captain Mahmudullah (31*) in the middle facing all-rounder Andre Russell in the last over, it was anybody’s game.
However, the Bangladeshi batters’ inability to find a boundary when they needed it the most witnessed them falling short of the target. Needing eight runs off the last three deliveries, Mahmudullah couldn’t even make the most of a reprieve after Andre Fletcher dropped him at deep square leg.
Russell, who picked a wicket much like all other West Indian bowlers on display tonight, was street-smart when it came to bowling under pressure. Him bowing a variety of deliveries to Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain (2*) played a vital role in ensuring that the defending champions stay alive in the tournament.
Batting at No. 7 only for the second time in his T20I career, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran top-scored for them with his 40 (22) comprising of a four and four sixes. Had it not been for Pooran’s knock amidst a lacklustre batting performance, West Indies would’ve never put on board 142/7 in 20 overs.
Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell for defending 13 runs against Bangladesh
Lovely last over Dre
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 29, 2021
How Twitterati reacted:
Maroons fans be like.. #WIvBAN #T20WorldCup #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/SSaYzS5NsQ
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 29, 2021
A decent match, finally…
— Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) October 29, 2021
What an over from Andre Russell. #T20WorldCup
— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 29, 2021
Worst fielding display by two international teams. But Nicholas pooran’s inning was the difference in the end. #BANvWI
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021
For more cricket-related news, click here.