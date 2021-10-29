“Lovely last over”: Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell for defending 13 runs vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021

Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell: The English fast bowler was all praises for the West Indian all-rounder bowling a match-winning over.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sharjah, West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs in a thriller of a match.

Chasing a 143-run target, Bangladesh needed 13 runs to win in the last over. With captain Mahmudullah (31*) in the middle facing all-rounder Andre Russell in the last over, it was anybody’s game.

However, the Bangladeshi batters’ inability to find a boundary when they needed it the most witnessed them falling short of the target. Needing eight runs off the last three deliveries, Mahmudullah couldn’t even make the most of a reprieve after Andre Fletcher dropped him at deep square leg.

Russell, who picked a wicket much like all other West Indian bowlers on display tonight, was street-smart when it came to bowling under pressure. Him bowing a variety of deliveries to Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain (2*) played a vital role in ensuring that the defending champions stay alive in the tournament.

Batting at No. 7 only for the second time in his T20I career, West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran top-scored for them with his 40 (22) comprising of a four and four sixes. Had it not been for Pooran’s knock amidst a lacklustre batting performance, West Indies would’ve never put on board 142/7 in 20 overs.

Jofra Archer lauds Andre Russell for defending 13 runs against Bangladesh

Lovely last over Dre — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 29, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

A decent match, finally… — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) October 29, 2021

What an over from Andre Russell. #T20WorldCup — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 29, 2021

Worst fielding display by two international teams. But Nicholas pooran’s inning was the difference in the end. #BANvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021

