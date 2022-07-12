Lowest score in ODI history: Lowest ODI score in cricket history

Lowest score in ODI history: The SportsRush brings you the list of the lowest scores in the history of ODI cricket.

England and India are up against each other in the 1st ODI match of the 3-match ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London. England won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the Indian bowlers took no time in proving the decision of the English captain wrong.

Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of the English side in the 2nd over of the match when he took the wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in the very same over. Both of them got out on a duck. Mohammed Shami was also in the mood, and he took the wicket of Ben Stokes in the very next over. Ben Stokes also could not open his scoring account.

At one stage, England were 26-5, where Bumrah took three wickets and Shami took a couple. Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone tried to build a partnership, but both of them also got out in quick succession leaving England at 59-7 till the time of this article.

Buttler गेला रे! 👏 Pulls one straight to SKY at deep square off Shami ✅ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: 59/7 (14.3)#OneFamily #ENGvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 12, 2022

Lowest score in ODI history

Zimbabwe and Nepal have the recorded lowest score in ODI history. Both of them managed to score just 35 runs in their innings. Zimbabwe bundled out for 35 runs against Sri Lanka in 2004, where the trio of Chaminda Vaas, Dilhara Fernando and Farveez Maharoof took all ten wickets of the Zimbabwe side.

The USA also got bowled out for 35 runs against Nepal in 2020 in Kirtipur. Spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took 6 wickets, whereas Sushan Bhari had four scalps under his belt. Canada scored 36 runs against Sri Lanka in 2003 in Paarl, and this is the 3rd lowest score in the history of ODI cricket.

Zimbabwe’s name comes again in the last as they have also recorded the 4th lowest score of the ODI history. They were bowled out for 38 runs against the same opposition in Sri Lanka in 2001. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 43 runs against South Africa in 2012, and it is the 5th lowest score.