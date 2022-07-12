Cricket

Kohli playing today or not: Is Virat Kohli playing today 1st ODI vs England?

Kohli playing today or not: Is Virat Kohli playing today 1st ODI vs England?
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Kennington Oval London last 10 matches: IND vs ENG All ODI match result at The Oval
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Kohli playing today or not: Is Virat Kohli playing today 1st ODI vs England?
Kohli playing today or not: Is Virat Kohli playing today 1st ODI vs England?

Kohli playing today or not: Virat Kohli suffered a groin injury during the 3rd T20I…