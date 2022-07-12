Kohli playing today or not: Is Virat Kohli playing today 1st ODI vs England?

Kohli playing today or not: Virat Kohli suffered a groin injury during the 3rd T20I against England in Nottingham.

London’s Kennington Oval is set to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match T20I series between England and India. Kennington Oval is one of the best batting grounds in England and considering the batting options of both sides, this can be a really close encounter between both sides.

Team India won the T20Is, and the addition of Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammed Shami will add more firepower to their squad. The Indian team last played an ODI in February 2022 against West Indies. England are the world champions of the format, and they are coming on the back of a brilliant ODI series win against the Netherlands.

Kohli playing today or not

Ahead of the first ODI in London, the Indian team suffered an injury scare, where former captain Virat Kohli is a doubt for the match. Kohli is on not in great form lately, but his presence plays a huge part in the Indian team. Kohli, who last played an ODI in February 2022 has suffered a groin injury.

It is said that he stretched his groin during the 3rd T20I match at Nottingham. There are high chances of Kohli missing the game for the very same reasons. The injury is not said to be serious, but his groin needs some rest in order to get fit for the 2nd ODI at the Lord’s.

Virat Kohli did not come for optional practice today ahead of the first ODI match at Kennington Oval. He has a suspected groin injury and is unlikely to play the first ODI against England: BCCI sources — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

“Virat [Kohli] has a groin strain during last game. It can’t be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies as well. Virat is suffering from a very lean patch for a long now as his last international century came in 2019. He struggled throughout the IPL 2022 as well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.