Lowest score in Test: Full list of Sri Lanka’s lowest scores in Test cricket

Lowest score in Test cricket: Sri Lanka barely managed to cross the 100-run mark at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium today.

During the second day of the second Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Bengaluru, Sri Lanka have been bundled out for 109 in 35.5 overs in the first innings.

Chasing India’s first innings total of 252, Sri Lanka had avoided the follow-on yesterday itself. Resuming from their overnight score of 86/6, all that the visitors managed on Day 2 were a mere 23 runs. As a result, they have handed the hosts with a 143-run first innings lead.

On a pitch where their specialist batters couldn’t resist the superior skills of the Indian bowlers, their lower-order wasn’t expected to do wonders in the first session today.

It took India less than 30 minutes to pick the remaining four wickets as fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah didn’t let go of a chance to pick his eighth Test five-wicket haul. While Bumrah dismissed Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (1) and wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella (21), Ravichandran Ashwin sent the pacer-duo of Suranga Lakmal (5) and Vishwa Fernando (8) back to the pavilion.

Playing only his fourth home Test, Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers with bowling figures of 10-4-24-5. While Mohammed Shami and Ashwin picked a couple of wickets each, all-rounder Axar Patel picked the remaining Sri Lanka wicket in the first innings.

Lowest score in Test cricket

It is worth mentioning that Sri Lanka comfortably surpassed the lowest innings total in Test cricket.

Team Score Opposition Ground Year New Zealand 26 England Auckland 1955 South Africa 30 England Port Elizabeth 1896 South Africa 30 England Birmingham 1924 South Africa 35 England Cape Town 1899 South Africa 36 Australia Melbourne 1932

List of Sri Lanka’s lowest scores in Test cricket

As far as Sri Lanka’s lowest innings scores in Test cricket are concerned, they even made it a point to not register one of the same at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Readers must note that 109 is Sri Lanka’s joint 17th-lowest innings total in Test cricket.