Lucknow Cricket Stadium records: List of Ekana Cricket Stadium T20I stats in batting and bowling

Lucknow Cricket Stadium records and stats: Lucknow will be hosting a T20I after more than two years on Thursday.

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will kick-start with the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium tomorrow. Touring India after more than two years, Sri Lanka will be playing three T20Is and two Tests between February 24 – March 16.

Lucknow, which had last hosted a T20I more than two years ago, will be hosting one on Thursday. In what will be the fifth T20I at this venue, it will be the second for India here. While India had won their inaugural Lucknow T20I against West Indies in 2018, Sri Lanka are yet to play a match at this comparatively newly-built stadium.

Lucknow Cricket Stadium records

Limited number of Lucknow T20Is means that there’s a dearth of T20I records with respect to this venue. Barring India, West Indies and Afghanistan, no other team has played an international match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma (111), Evin Lewis (106), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (94), Najibullah Zadran (61) and Shai Hope (58) are the highest T20I run-scorers in Lucknow. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Kesrick Williams (8), Karim Janat (6), Naveen-ul-Haq (5), Gulbadin Naib (4) and Keemo Paul (4) are the highest wicket-takers in the shortest format here.

India captain Rohit Sharma is the only batter to score a T20I century at this venue. Meanwhile, Afghanistan pacer Karim Janat is the only bowler to pick a T20I five-wicket haul here.

Out of the four T20Is played in Lucknow till date, teams batting first have ended up as the victorious side on all occasions.

Highest innings total at Lucknow Cricket Stadium

Only India have been able to put on board a 175+ innings total in a Lucknow T20I thus far. Other than this innings, most of the innings total at this venue have been around the 160-run mark.